LRI Investments LLC Buys 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.59 and its 200-day moving average is $481.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $386.96 and a twelve month high of $526.72.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.