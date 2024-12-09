LRI Investments LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.8% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 364,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $176.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $145.20 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

