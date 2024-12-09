LRI Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,404,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,608,000 after purchasing an additional 447,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

