LRI Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

