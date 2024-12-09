LRI Investments LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $238.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $157.88 and a 1 year high of $238.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

