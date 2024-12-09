LRI Investments LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3,765.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.5% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

