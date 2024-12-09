LRI Investments LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7,917.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.4% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $412.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $229.07 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.