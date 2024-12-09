Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Reduced by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $225.16 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.