Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.99 on Monday, reaching $524.58. 944,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.84 and a 200-day moving average of $478.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $481.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $411.60 and a 1-year high of $535.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

