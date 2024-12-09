Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 161550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Maximus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 224.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

