MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 5,114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 111.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,696,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 307.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 788,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

