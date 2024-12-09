Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading 10.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 3,315,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,110,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

