Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 7,791 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $103.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

