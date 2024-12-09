Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $311.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $317.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

