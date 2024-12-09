Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $298.08 and a twelve month high of $423.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

