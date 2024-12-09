National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,439 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $49,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $292.59 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.