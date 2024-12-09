National Bank of Canada FI Has $33.90 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 622.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,947.18 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,006.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.