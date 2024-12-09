National Bank of Canada FI Sells 69,231 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,231 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of ANSYS worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $345.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $283.39 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

