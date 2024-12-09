National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

