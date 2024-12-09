National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.97.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.0 %

About Mullen Group

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,936. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.