News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in News by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

