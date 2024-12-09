Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 104486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.37 ($0.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.78. The company has a market capitalization of £43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

