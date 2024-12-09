NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $199,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.