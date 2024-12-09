Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $144,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Chevron by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 190,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86,993 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

