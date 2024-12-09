Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,067 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

