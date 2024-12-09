Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,876 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $183,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,286 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,621.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.