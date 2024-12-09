Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 83,621 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,500. This trade represents a -200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCDL. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 207.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

