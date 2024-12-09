O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 500 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $99.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

