O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,077 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

