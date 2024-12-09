O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $62,450,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 574.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $59,529,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $175.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

