Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,471,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,780. The firm has a market cap of $528.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.