Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $191.69 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

