Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.54. 19,841,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,484. The company has a market cap of $528.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
