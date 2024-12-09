Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 11,280 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,095,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,415 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 830,218 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 517,187 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.