Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $149.41 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

