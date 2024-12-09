Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

