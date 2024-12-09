Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

