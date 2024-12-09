Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

