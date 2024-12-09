Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,957,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.