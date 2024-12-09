Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 44,791 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,791 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

