Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 34386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 208,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,726,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 185,190 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.