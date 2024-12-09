Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.19. 1,631,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,020,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Up 6.7 %

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.