Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 506.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 251,274 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $171.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

