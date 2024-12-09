Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires Shares of 3,075 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 900.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

