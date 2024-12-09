Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

