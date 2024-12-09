Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.32 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 231.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

