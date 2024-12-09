Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.44. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 5,479 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

