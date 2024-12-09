PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

