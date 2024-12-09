Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.76. 10,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.