Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $507,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,935.32. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,740. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

